Number of Coronavirus Cases in France Rises by 1,400 in Past 24 Hours to Total of 9,134

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) France registered 1,400 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours bringing the total of 9,134, while deaths increased by 89 during the same period to total 264, Health Minister Jerome Salomon said Wednesday.

"We now have 9,134 patients ...

264 people died," Salomon said during a daily briefing.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 as a pandemic.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a total of 203,529 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in 157 countries, with death toll worldwide reaching 8,205 people.