Number of Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceeds 130,000 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Germany registered 2,866 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 130,450 in the country, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

According to the institute, 315 deaths related to the coronavirus were confirmed over the given period, and the overall death toll reached 3,569.

In Germany, 77,000 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak.

According to the update, the southern state of Bavaria is the most affected with 35,142 cases, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 26,383 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 25,881 cases. The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 4,848 COVID-19 cases.