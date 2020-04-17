UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Germany Exceeds 133,000 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceeds 133,000 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Germany has registered 3,380 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 133,830, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

According to the institute, 299 new deaths related to the coronavirus were confirmed in the past day, and the overall death toll reached 3,868.

In Germany, 81,800 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak, including about 4,700 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

According to the update, the southern state of Bavaria is the most affected with 36,027 cases, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 27,030 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 26,543 cases. The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 4,945 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 17, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

9 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

9 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

9 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.