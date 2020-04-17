Number of Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceeds 133,000 - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Germany has registered 3,380 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 133,830, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

According to the institute, 299 new deaths related to the coronavirus were confirmed in the past day, and the overall death toll reached 3,868.

In Germany, 81,800 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak, including about 4,700 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

According to the update, the southern state of Bavaria is the most affected with 36,027 cases, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 27,030 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 26,543 cases. The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 4,945 COVID-19 cases.