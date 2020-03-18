UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Germany Nears 8,200 - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Germany Nears 8,200 - Health Authorities

Germany has recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to just two shy of 8,200, Lothar Wieler, the president of Robert Koch Institute for disease control, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Germany has recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to just two shy of 8,200, Lothar Wieler, the president of Robert Koch Institute for disease control, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry and tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation, announced that the case number had reached 7,156.

"As of midnight on Wednesday [23:00 GMT on Tuesday] ... the number of confirmed cases stood at 8,198 that is 1,042 cases more than a day before," Wieler said during a press conference.

The official said the number of cases was growing exponentially.

According to Wieler, the number of COVID-19 patients in Germany could grow to 10 million in two or three months if citizens ignore the precautionary measures in place.

"If we do not do it � [do not] follow the program we developed, the measures that we recommend, which the government presented a few days ago, � if we do not significantly reduce the number of social contacts, it is possible that in two or three months, we will have up to 10 million infected people in Germany with a significant overload of the health system," Wieler said.

In Germany, the western North Rhine-Westphalia state has been hit hardest by the virus, followed by the southern Baden-Wurttemberg state and Bavaria. These states have registered more than 1,000 cases each.

Germany joined its European neighbors this week in closing all non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the potentially deadly infection. food, pet stores and pharmacies will, however, remain open. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned the nation on Tuesday against traveling abroad to avoid importing COVID-19.

Related Topics

German Germany All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme 5i the best choice of Pakistani youth

35 seconds ago

UAE banks&#039; assets hit AED3.095 trillion in Fe ..

1 minute ago

ADB announces $ 6.5b package to developing countri ..

6 minutes ago

Japan to Revoke Visas Already Issued to Most Europ ..

2 minutes ago

Social Welfare dept accelerates awareness activiti ..

2 minutes ago

More than 850 million students worldwide not at sc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.