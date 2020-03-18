Number of Coronavirus Cases in Germany Nears 8,200 - Health Authorities

Germany has recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to just two shy of 8,200, Lothar Wieler, the president of Robert Koch Institute for disease control, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Germany has recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to just two shy of 8,200, Lothar Wieler, the president of Robert Koch Institute for disease control, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry and tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation, announced that the case number had reached 7,156.

"As of midnight on Wednesday [23:00 GMT on Tuesday] ... the number of confirmed cases stood at 8,198 that is 1,042 cases more than a day before," Wieler said during a press conference.

The official said the number of cases was growing exponentially.

According to Wieler, the number of COVID-19 patients in Germany could grow to 10 million in two or three months if citizens ignore the precautionary measures in place.

"If we do not do it � [do not] follow the program we developed, the measures that we recommend, which the government presented a few days ago, � if we do not significantly reduce the number of social contacts, it is possible that in two or three months, we will have up to 10 million infected people in Germany with a significant overload of the health system," Wieler said.

In Germany, the western North Rhine-Westphalia state has been hit hardest by the virus, followed by the southern Baden-Wurttemberg state and Bavaria. These states have registered more than 1,000 cases each.

Germany joined its European neighbors this week in closing all non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the potentially deadly infection. food, pet stores and pharmacies will, however, remain open. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned the nation on Tuesday against traveling abroad to avoid importing COVID-19.