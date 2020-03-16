UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Germany Rises To 4,838 - Robert Koch Institute

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:48 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Germany is approaching 5,000, the spokesman of the Robert Koch institute for disease control said on Monday, adding that more than 1,000 cases were registered over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Germany is approaching 5,000, the spokesman of the Robert Koch institute for disease control said on Monday, adding that more than 1,000 cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

"The [Robert] Koch Institute received reports of 4,838 cases of the disease in all 16 Federal states, which is 1043 more cases than yesterday. Since March 9, nine deaths associated with the new virus have been reported to the Koch Institute," the spokesman said.

In Germany, the western North Rhine-Westphalia state has been hit hardest by the virus.

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 169,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 6,500 people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

