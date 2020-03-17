UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Germany Rises To 6,012 - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Germany Rises to 6,012 - Robert Koch Institute

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Germany surpassed 6,000, the Robert Koch institute for disease control said on Monday, adding that more than 1,000 cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

Thirteen people have died in Germany from the coronavirus-related complications.

In Germany, the western North Rhine-Westphalia state has been hit hardest by the virus, followed by the southern Baden-Wurttemberg state ” both states have registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases each.

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 179,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 7000 people have died from coronavirus.

