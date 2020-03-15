Number of Coronavirus Cases in Greece Rises by 38 to 228 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Greece registered 38 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 228, Professor Sotirios Tsiodras, the health ministry's spokesman, said on Saturday.

Of those infected, 57 patients were hospitalized, five people are in serious condition, he said.

"Of the total number of patients, 51 percent are age 65 and older.

Most cases are in Athens. A total of 3,400 samples have been tested to date," the professor said.

Eight people have been discharged, he added.

The professor recommended everyone to avoid crowded places, as well as lines in supermarkets. He also called not to panic.

"The epidemic of fear and panic is worse than the epidemic of the virus," he said.

At the beginning of the briefing, the professor urged the journalists keep distance to prevent possible spread of the virus.