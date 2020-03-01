UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Iran Nears 1,000, Death Toll Exceeds 50 - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Nears 1,000, Death Toll Exceeds 50 - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased from 593 to 978 over the past 24 hours, while 54 people have died of the disease, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

"A total of 385 new cases have been registered, while the total number of those infected as of Sunday afternoon stands at 978. I want to say that there have been 11 fatalities among the new 385 cases that brought the total number of lethal cases to 54," Jahanpur said as aired by IRINN broadcaster.

A total of 175 people have recovered from the disease to date.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak with 593 confirmed cases and 43 deaths as of Saturday.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus infected nearly 80,000 people in mainland China, while over 2,800 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. According to the latest WHO data, the number of those infected outside China has exceeded 7,000, while over 100 people have died.

Related Topics

World Iran China Died December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

11 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

11 minutes ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

11 minutes ago

Port of Fujairah to invest AED750 million to expan ..

41 minutes ago

Japanese Consul visits DEWA headquarters

1 hour ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $2 billion Sukuk ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.