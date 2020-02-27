Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 245, 26 Fatal - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The total number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran rose to 245, while 26 people died from it, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Thursday.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (06:30 GMT) three more people in Iran have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, adding that 54 patients had recovered.

"From yesterday to today at noon, 106 new cases were identified. Taking into account yesterday's data, there are 245 cases of infection. Unfortunately, seven people died, and given the previous death toll, 26 people died in total," Jahanpur told the IRINN broadcaster.

Jahanpur also said that the authorities banned Friday prayer in the country's areas affected by the coronavirus.

"Friday prayer will not be held in places suffering from the virus," the official stated.

The spokesman called on citizens to stay at home as much as possible. Jahanpur said that it was decided to put medical teams at the entrances to the cities.

According to the IRNA news agency, 20 provinces across Iran are facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the authorities decided to impose restrictions on the movements of people who exhibit the typical symptoms of the disease. Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that special groups would be deployed to cities with the highest traffic to check the temperature of those entering the cities. Those suspected of having contracted COVID-19 will be quarantined for 14 days.