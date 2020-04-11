Number of Coronavirus Cases in Israel Climbs by 410 to Reach Over 10,500 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen by 410 people in 24 to reach over 10,505, the country's health ministry said on Saturday in its daily update

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen by 410 people in 24 to reach over 10,505, the country's health ministry said on Saturday in its daily update.

According to the information, 191 patients are in serious condition, 132 are connected to ventilators.

Over 1,200 patients have recovered so far.

Some of the world's toughest mitigation measures have been in place in Israel since late last March obliging citizens not to leave their homes unless necessary and not leave their area of settlement at all.

People were not allowed to leave their homes for any reason for the first night of Jewish holiday Passover on Wednesday.