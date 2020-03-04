Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Israel Rises To 15 - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:10 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Another three Israelis have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in Israel to 15, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
"There are another three patients with coronavirus," it said.
One of the patients returned from Italy on February 29. All three have been quarantined.