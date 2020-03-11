UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Italy Surpasses 12,400 With 827 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Italy Surpasses 12,400 With 827 Deaths

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The total number of cases of novel coronavirus infection in Italy has increased by 2,000 in the past 24 hours, exceeding 12,400, while the number of victims increased by 196 to 827, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Agency, said Wednesday.

"We have recorded 196 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 827, while the total number of infections, including those who died and recovered, has reached 12,462," Borrelli said.

According to the official, 41 more people recovered during the same period, to a total of 1,045.

