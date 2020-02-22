UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Japan Rises By 15 Over Past Day To 758 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Japan Rises by 15 Over Past Day to 758 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, in Japan increased by 15 over the past day, with most of them registered on the northern island of Hokkaido, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing data received from the authorities of Japanese prefectures.

Thus, the total number of cases amounted to 758, including 29 people living in Tokyo, 16 on Hokkaido and 13 in Wakayama Prefecture. The total number of those infected inside Japan was 110 people. Another 14 people were confirmed to be infected upon their return to the country from China's Wuhan.

The remaining 634 people infected with COVID-2019 are passengers or crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

On Friday, Japanese authorities completed the first phase of evacuation from the ship after a two-week quarantine, letting 970 passengers ashore. About 1,200 people, including crew members and those passengers who have been in close contact with someone infected, remain on the ship. On Saturday, another 100 more people left the ship and all of them were transferred to a hostel of an educational institution in Saitama Prefecture, where they will spend some more time to rule out the infection.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,300 deaths.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Wakayama Yokohama Tokyo Japan December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

16 minutes ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

23 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

26 minutes ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

26 minutes ago

6th National Seniors, Juniors tennis championships ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.