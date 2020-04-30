Number of Coronavirus Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 17 to 746 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 17 over the past 24 hours to 746, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On April 30, 2020, a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

He said four medics were among those newly infected.

Out of 746 confirmed cases, 195 are those of medics and doctors. Eight people have died. A total of 462 people have recovered.