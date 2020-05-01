UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Latvia Up By 12, Death Toll Reaches 16 - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:49 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Latvia Up by 12, Death Toll Reaches 16 - Health Authorities

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The total number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Latvia has grown by 12 to 870 and 16 people have died so far, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a situation update on Friday.

One person died over the past 24 hours, the center said.

According to the update, a total of 34 Latvian patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, including 32 in moderate condition and two others in serious condition. The number of patients discharged from hospitals after treatment is 96, and the total number of recoveries is 348.

The country has conducted 61,120 tests since the beginning of the outbreak, including 3,234 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

