Number Of Coronavirus Cases In New York State Reaches 142 - Governor Cuomo

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:05 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in New York State Reaches 142 - Governor Cuomo

The number of people infected with the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has reached 142, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has reached 142, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Monday.

"We did additional testing; we've been basically testing around the clock," Cuomo said.

"We have 142 cases."

On Sunday, the total of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in New York State stood at 105.

Cuomo said that eight of the 142 individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized.

