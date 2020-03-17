Number of Coronavirus Cases in New York State to Peak in 45 Days - Governor Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State is expected to peak in about 45 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State is expected to peak in about 45 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The expected peak is around 45 days," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo added that at the point of reaching the peak, there will be a need for 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds to treat infected patients. At present, New York State has 53,000 beds.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 967 confirmed cases of infection with the COVID-19 and ten deaths from the disease.