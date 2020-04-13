UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Philippines Nears 5,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

The Philippines confirmed 284 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the total tally climbed to 4,932, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Philippines confirmed 284 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the total tally climbed to 4,932, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll related to the coronavirus increased by 18 over this period and reached 315, according to the ministry.

Overall, 242 people have fully recovered from the disease in the country.

Over 1.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, with over 114,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University, which collects statistics from various national sources.

