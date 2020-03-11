UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Portugal Exceeds 40 - Reports

Wed 11th March 2020

The number of coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) cases across Portugal has risen to 41, the Portugal News Online newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) cases across Portugal has risen to 41, the Portugal news Online newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The previous number stood at 30. According to the Portuguese Health Ministry, the majority of the COVID-19 cases, 27, were registered in the north of the country, while another 10 were in the capital region. Two more cases were detected in Portugal's central region and the Algarve, the country's southernmost region.

According to the media outlet, seven people had returned from Italy and Spain.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese authorities decided to suspend Italy-bound flights for 14 days amid the epidemic.

Italy is the European country that has been most severely impacted by the coronavirus disease outbreak, with over 10,000 confirmed cases and more than 600 deaths. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has extended nationwide emergency measures that place restrictions on the movement of people.

Meanwhile, Spain has confirmed 1,695 cases, of which 35 were fatal. So far, 32 people have recovered in the country.

