Number of Coronavirus Cases in Romania Rises by 33 to 217 - Government

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Romania increased by 33 over the course of the day to 217, the government's strategic communication group said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that 19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry reported that the country had 184 cases.

"As of today, March 17, 217 cases the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these 217 citizens, 19 were cured and discharged from hospitals," the statement said, as quoted by the Digi 24 broadcaster.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis announced an emergency in the country due to the coronavirus. All classes in preschools and schools in the country have been canceled.