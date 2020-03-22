UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Romania Rises To 433, Two People Died - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Romania Rises to 433, Two People Died - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The overall number of people who had contracted coronavirus in Romania has increased to 433, while two people have died of the infection, media reported on Sunday, citing the governmental Strategic Communications Group, which deals with all public communication related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Romania declared a state of emergency over the pandemic on March 16. Like many other countries in Europe, which is now the epicenter of the pandemic, it has temporarily banned all foreign arrivals and suspended air traffic with Italy and Spain.

Romania also closed kindergartens and schools, banned public gatherings and temporarily suspended public food services. On Saturday, the Romanian government ordered a curfew and closure of malls and dentist offices.

According to Digi 24 broadcaster, the second COVID-19 victim in the country was 74 years old.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 310,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, with over 13,400 deaths.

