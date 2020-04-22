Number of Coronavirus Cases in Singapore Exceed 10,000 - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore has shot past the 10,000 mark with 1,016 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, the city-state's Health Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore has shot past the 10,000 mark with 1,016 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, the city-state's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"As of 22 April 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified an additional 1,016 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore," the ministry wrote in its daily update.

The majority of the cases � 967 � are linked to an infection cluster in dormitories for where migrant work permit holders live, the ministry said in its daily update.

"The main increase today continues to be for Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, where we are picking up many more cases because of extensive testing.

.. None of them is in the intensive care unit," the ministry said in the detailed breakdown.

The death toll rose by one to 12 with the death of an 84-year-old female patient in a hospital overnight, the ministry said.

Singapore was initially held as an example of successful mitigation measures keeping the coronavirus rate of infection relatively low, although it has recently struggled to keep the numbers under control with cases doubling since last Friday.