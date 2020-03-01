UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Spain Reaches 58 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:50 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Spain Reaches 58 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, has reached 58 in Spain, media reported on Saturday.

The Spanish El Mundo newspaper reported that the highest number of virus cases had been recorded in the  Valencian Community. Apart from that, 10 cases has been detected in the autonomous communities of Madrid and Andalusia, seven infected people have been registered in the Canary Islands. Among other regions, where the disease has been recorded, are Catalonia, Basque Country, Castile and Leon, as well as Hispania Balearica, the Principality of Asturias, Cantabria and Navarra.

According to the Spanish Health Ministry, the majority of these people were confirmed as having COVID-19 after they returned from Italy.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Switzerland also confirmed that the number of coronavirus disease cases in the country had increased and stood at 18.

"There have been reports of diseases from the cantons: Ticino, Geneva, Grisons, Aargau, Zurich, Basel City, Vaud, Basle Country, Bern, and Valais. All persons are in good health condition. All those who are ill are isolated. The public health authorities are contacting people who have been in close contact with the person infected," the ministry said in a statement.

Europe has registered so far over 1,300 cases of the coronavirus disease with Italy recording the highest number of infected people. The death toll in the region stood at 31. On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Died Leon Madrid Basel Bern Geneva Spain Italy Switzerland Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

4 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

5 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

6 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

6 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

6 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.