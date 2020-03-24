UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Turkey Increases To 1,549, Death Toll Reaches 37 - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:20 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Turkey Increases to 1,549, Death Toll Reaches 37 - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Turkey has increased over the past 24 hours to 1,549 from 1,256, and the death count rose to 37 from 30, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today 3,672 tests were carried out, 293 of them were positive. In total, we lost seven more of our patients," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 14,500 people have died.

