UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In UK Increases To 19,522 With 1,228 Deaths - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in UK Increases to 19,522 With 1,228 Deaths - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has reached 19,522 and a total of 1,228 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications, the UK government said on Sunday.

"As of 5pm on 28 March 2020, 1,228 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the government said on the official website.

The health authorities have tested more than 127,000 people for COVID-19 in the UK, and 108,215 tests came back negative.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Charles, the Prince of Wales, have tested positive.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Died Wales United Kingdom March Sunday 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

46 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

1 hour ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

1 hour ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

2 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.