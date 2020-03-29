Number of Coronavirus Cases in UK Increases to 19,522 With 1,228 Deaths - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has reached 19,522 and a total of 1,228 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications, the UK government said on Sunday.

"As of 5pm on 28 March 2020, 1,228 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the government said on the official website.

The health authorities have tested more than 127,000 people for COVID-19 in the UK, and 108,215 tests came back negative.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Charles, the Prince of Wales, have tested positive.