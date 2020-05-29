UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In US Capital, Bordering States Surpasses 100,000- Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:57 PM

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US national capital area and the surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia has surpassed 100,000, according to data reported by local authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US national capital area and the surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia has surpassed 100,000, according to data reported by local authorities.

The authorities have reported 102,059 cases and 4,166 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,457 cases and 68 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The data reveals that nearly six of every 1,000 residents in the region of 14 million have been infected.

Almost half of confirmed cases and deaths - 50,988 and 2,348 - have been reported in Maryland, the Office of Governor Larry Hogan said on Friday.

Virginia has reported more than 42,500 cases and 1,358 COVID-19-related deaths, while Washington, DC reported 8,538 cases and 460 deaths.

