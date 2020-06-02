Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Exceeds 1.8Mln - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 1.8 million, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.

The number of cases reached 1,804,206 with 104,799 deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the data showed on Monday evening.