Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Rises Above 400,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has risen above 400,000, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker showed on Wednesday.

The total number of US cases as of 12:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT) rose to 401,166, which is the world's highest number of infections. At least 12,936 people have died in the US from the disease, the tracker showed, while 22,563 recovered.