Number Of Coronavirus Cases In US Rises Above 400,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:18 PM

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has risen above 400,000, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has risen above 400,000, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker showed on Wednesday.

The total number of US cases as of 12:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT) rose to 401,166, which is the world's highest number of infections. At least 12,936 people have died in the US from the disease, the tracker showed, while 22,563 recovered.

Your Thoughts and Comments

