Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Rises, But Number of Deaths Continues to Decrease - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) latest data shows there has been an increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and hospitalized, while the number of virus-related deaths continues to decrease, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Monday.

"CDC's most recent data show the seven-day average for new cases has increased about 3 percent over the prior seven-day period to over 66,000 cases daily," Walensky said. "Hospital admission also continued to increase. The most recent seven-day average, a little over 53 hundred admissions per day is a 6.6 percent increase from the prior seven-day period.

Walensky added that the number of virus related deaths have decreased by 5.2 percent to a seven-day average of 684 per day.

Walensky also shared CDC's data on emergency room visits between October-December 2020 showing that compared to white individuals, Hispanic, Indian-American and Alaskan native individuals were 1.7 times more likely and black individuals were 1.4 times more likely to seek care at hospitals' emergency departments for COVID-19.

More than 166 million vaccines have been administered in the United States 18 days before the 100 days mark set by the President Joe Biden to administer 200 million vaccines, Walensky said.