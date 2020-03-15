Number of Coronavirus Cases in Venezuela Rises by 2 to 10 - Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Venezuela registered 8 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number to 10, Jorge Rodriguez, the minister of communication and information, said on Saturday.

"Six men and two women, three of them came from Spain, two from the United States, one from Colombia and two more are infected in the country in the states of Apure and Cojedes," Rodriguez said in a video statement on Twitter.

The minister also announced a 30-day ban on flights to Venezuela from the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called on the Colombian authorities to join forces in combating the coronavirus spread.

On Saturday, Colombia closed the border with Venezuela amid a coronavirus epidemic. Colombia has registered 22 cases of coronavirus so far.