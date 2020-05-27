UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Tops 5.4 Million, With Over 343,000 Deaths - WHO

Wed 27th May 2020 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has increased by nearly 100,000 over the past 24 hours to surpass 5.4 million, with over 343,000 deaths, the World Health Organization said in a statement.

According to the WHO, the global case tally currently stands at 5,404,512 - a rise by 99,780 over the past day.

The death count worldwide amounts to 343,514 - an increase by 1,486.

