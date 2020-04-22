Number of Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in South Korea Rises by 11 to 10,694 - KCDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) South Korea has registered 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 64 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, the overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 10,694, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death count had increased by one to 238.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.