Number of Coronavirus Deaths in Austria Rises by 7 to 549 - Authorities

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Austria has increased by seven to 549 over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Austria has increased by seven to 549 over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

So far, the total number of people who have tested positive for the disease reached 15,274, with 49 of them being registered over the past day.

A total of 12,362 patients, including 80 over the past 24 hours, have fully recovered from the disease.

At the same time, 579 patients are currently hospitalized, with 140 of them in intensive care units.

Austria has begun to gradually cancel the restrictive measures that have been in place due to the coronavirus pandemic since April 14. Small shops have been allowed to reopen if they ensure that customers keep a safe distance and wear masks. All other stores, as well as the service sector, will resume operations on May 1.