Number of Coronavirus Deaths in US State of Washington Rises to 6 - Health Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Four more people in the US State of Washington have died after being infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to at least six, health officials said on Monday.

"We are reporting four new cases today. Of the four cases, two have died.

In addition, one of our previously reported cases has now died," Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, a health officer for Seattle and King County, said in a press briefing.

Dr. Kathy Lofy, the State Health officer in Washington, said the state has confirmed at least 18 cases of coronavirus, adding that the death toll has now risen to six.