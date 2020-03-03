UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Deaths In US State Of Washington Rises To 6 - Health Officials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Number of Coronavirus Deaths in US State of Washington Rises to 6 - Health Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Four more people in the US State of Washington have died after being infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to at least six, health officials said on Monday.

"We are reporting four new cases today. Of the four cases, two have died.

In addition, one of our previously reported cases has now died," Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, a health officer for Seattle and King County, said in a press briefing.

Dr. Kathy Lofy, the State Health officer in Washington, said the state has confirmed at least 18 cases of coronavirus, adding that the death toll has now risen to six.

Related Topics

Washington Died Seattle Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

24 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

39 minutes ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

36 minutes ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

54 minutes ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

47 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.