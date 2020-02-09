UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Passengers Of Ship Off Japan Coast Hits 70 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

TOKYO/YOKOHAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Six more people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of those infected to 70, the country's AbemaNews reported on Sunday.

The infected people are evacuated from the ship and taken to hospitals.

Seven other people complained about feeling unwell and were hospitalized too. Two of them are in serious condition. In addition, several other people aboard the ship have a temperature, according to the news portal.

In total, 100 more people have complaints about feeling bad. This may not be linked to a coronavirus infection, but to diseases common for elderly people since most passengers are about or more 70 years old.

Many have run out of medications they took with them for the trip.

Earlier on Sunday, Japanese authorities said that they were mulling delivering drugs to the ship, including by using a helicopter.

Passengers, meanwhile, unfurled banners on the deck to complain about the lack of information and shortage of medicines and thank the press for attention to their fate.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus. There are some 3,700 people on board, including 24 Russians.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in China's city of Wuhan, central Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 800 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 37,000.

