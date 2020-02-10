Number of Coronavirus-Infected Passengers of Diamond Princess Ship Reaches 130 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast has increased by 60, reaching 130, the TBS broadcaster reported on Monday.

It was said on Sunday that the total number of those infected had reached 70 out of the total almost 3,700 people on board of the cruise ship. The ship has been initially quarantined until February 19, but the quarantine can now be extended.