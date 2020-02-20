UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In S.Korea Rises To 82 From 51 Over Past Day - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:40 AM

Number of Coronavirus-Infected People in S.Korea Rises to 82 From 51 Over Past Day - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in South Korea has risen to 82 from 51, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

Earlier reports said a 61-year-old South Korean female, who has no history of traveling abroad and has not contacted other infected people, got infected.

She was screened at a public health center in Daegu, and the test showed the presence of the virus. Now she is quarantined.

According to the KCDC, 16 people have recovered and have been discharged in South Korea, so there are still 66 people undergoing treatment. Another 1,633 are being tested.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 other countries.

