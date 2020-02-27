Number of Coronavirus-Infected People in S.Korea Rises to 1,595 Over Past Day - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Korea has risen by 334 to 1,595 over the past 24 hours, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

According to KCDC, of the new cases, 307 were registered in the city of Daegu, the rest throughout the country.

A total of 12 people have died, 24 recovered, while tests of another 21,097 people are being conducted.