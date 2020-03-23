UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Infection Cases In Mexico Reaches 316 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Number of Coronavirus Infection Cases in Mexico Reaches 316 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The COVID-19 tally in Mexico has increased by 65 cases to a total of 316 over the past day in addition to 793 suspected cases, the Mexican Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Mexico has reached 316, suspected cases count 793.

Two people died - one in Mexico City and one in Durango," the ministry's Director for Epidemiology Ana Lucia De la Garza Barroso said at a press conference.

From Monday on, new restrictions take effect in Mexico for curbing the spread of the deadly pandemic, among them a ban on public gathering of more than 50 people and the closure of movie theaters, theaters, bars, cafeterias, night clubs, museums, saunas, swimming pools, gyms and zoos. Restaurants will remain open.

Mexico currently keeps its air traffic active and borders open, albeit a set of restrictions is being agreed upon with the United States at the moment.

