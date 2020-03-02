UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Infections In Thailand Reaches 43 As Bangkok Confirms 1 New Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:00 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Thailand has confirmed one more coronavirus case in the country, which brings the total number of those infected to 43, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the permanent secretary of the Thai Health Ministry, said on Monday.

"Another case of coronavirus infection has been in Thailand. Now we have 43 cases; 30 people have completely recovered, one person has died, 12 people are being treated at hospitals across the country," Kanchanapimai told reporters.

The official added that the new patient was infected with the virus after contacting with the person who was the 37th case to be confirmed by the authorities before that person was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19.

The epidemic was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 87,000 people worldwide, while over 2,950 people died and about 45,000 have recovered.

