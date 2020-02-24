Number of Coronavirus-Positive Cases in Iran May Stand at 61 - Health Ministry

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran could be 61, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Monda

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran could be 61, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Monday.

"The approximate number of people whose tests turned out to be positive is ranging between 59 to 61," Harirchi said during a press conference broadcast by state television.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for Iran's Parliament Presiding board, Asadollah Abbasi, said that the number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 47. Twelve people have succumbed to the virus so far.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.