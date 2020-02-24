UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus-Positive Cases In Iran May Stand At 61 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:13 PM

Number of Coronavirus-Positive Cases in Iran May Stand at 61 - Health Ministry

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran could be 61, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Monda

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran could be 61, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Monday.

"The approximate number of people whose tests turned out to be positive is ranging between 59 to 61," Harirchi said during a press conference broadcast by state television.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for Iran's Parliament Presiding board, Asadollah Abbasi, said that the number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 47. Twelve people have succumbed to the virus so far.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

Related Topics

World Iran China Parliament December TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump claims good relations with Pak, hopes reduct ..

16 minutes ago

PEN to improve facilities in its adopted model sch ..

8 minutes ago

'China, Pakistan are true friends and brothers sha ..

5 minutes ago

Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in Apr ..

5 minutes ago

Iraq shuts border crossing with Kuwait over corona ..

5 minutes ago

Paris Saint-German beat Bordeaux 4-3 in global fes ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.