Number of Coronavirus Recoveries Worldwide Tops 4.5 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 4.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The global recovery tally currently stands at 4,526,333, which constitutes 49.7 percent of the overall number of confirmed cases (9,098,855).

The death toll is at 472,171, the university said.