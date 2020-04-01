Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Armenia Reaches Four - Health Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of patients who have died from COVID-19 in Armenia has reached four, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Wednesday.

"The death was reported by Nork Infection Clinic Hospital. An 89-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease and confirmed bilateral infiltrative pneumonia. In addition, the citizen had concomitant chronic diseases, including arterial hypertension, diabetes," Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

The previous death toll stood at three.

To date, the health ministry registered 571 confirmed cases in the country. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the authorities declared a state of emergency on March 16, which the country will remain under until April 14.

Meanwhile, neighboring Georgia has recorded 115 COVID-19 patients, with five of them being detected over the past 24 hours. A total of 22 people have recovered, and over 5,000 others are under quarantine. The country is in a state of emergency over the pandemic until April 21.