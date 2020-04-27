UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus-Related Deaths In France Exceeds 23,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in France Exceeds 23,000 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has surpassed 23,000 with 437 fatalities being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"From March 1, we mourn the 23,293 deaths associated with COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, 14,497 people died in hospitals and 8,796 in social and medical institutions.

According to the health authorities, the total number of those infected has reached 128,339 with over 3,700 cases being recorded in the past day.

