Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Iran Up By 111 to 4,585 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has reached 4,585 after 111 people died over the past 24 hours, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Monday, adding tha the number of confirmed cases has reached 73,303.

Previous reports indicated that the total toll from COVID-19 cases in Iran amounted to 71,686 people, including 4,474 deaths and 43,894 recoveries.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,617 new cases of the coronavirus were detected. To date, a total of 73,303 cases of the infection have been reported," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter, adding that almost 46,000 people have fully recovered.

The country's Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said last week that Iran was making progress in curbing the outbreak, and noted an improvement in the situation since February 19, when authorities first reported positive tests for the disease.

Over 1.85 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 114,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University, which collects statistics from various national sources.