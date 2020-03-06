UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Italy Rises By 41 To 148 - Civil Protection Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Italy Rises by 41 to 148 - Civil Protection Agency

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew by 41 to 148 over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people exceeding 3,800, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Thursday.

"As for those who have recovered and been discharged, today, the number of such people has increased by 138 to 414.

In addition, 41 people have died in the country. Their age ranged from 66 to 94. We are talking about people with fragile health, often with health pathologies," Borrelli told reporters.

The total number of COVID-19-affected people, including those who have recovered and those who have died, has reached 3,858, Borrelli added.

On a global scale, to date, more than 95,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, and over 3,200 others have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 patients have recovered.

