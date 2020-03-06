UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Italy Rises By 49 To 197 - Civil Protection Agency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Italy Rises by 49 to 197 - Civil Protection Agency

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew by 49 to 197 over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people exceeding 4,600, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Thursday.

"The number of those recovered increased by 109 to 523. The number of casualties today is 49.

Their age ranged from 62 to 95," Borrelli told reporters.

The total number of COVID-19-affected people, including those who have recovered and those who have died, increased to 4,636 from 3,858 on Thursday, Borrelli added.

The authorities do not rule out extending quarantine to the whole region of Lombardy, where 10 communes with a total population of 47,000 are currently quarantined, Silvio Brusaferro, the president of Italy's top health institute, said.

Related Topics

Died Italy From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

27 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

27 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

27 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

30 minutes ago

DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running de ..

30 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee sub-body seeks briefing ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.