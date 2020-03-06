Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Italy Rises by 49 to 197 - Civil Protection Agency

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew by 49 to 197 over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people exceeding 4,600, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Thursday.

"The number of those recovered increased by 109 to 523. The number of casualties today is 49.

Their age ranged from 62 to 95," Borrelli told reporters.

The total number of COVID-19-affected people, including those who have recovered and those who have died, increased to 4,636 from 3,858 on Thursday, Borrelli added.

The authorities do not rule out extending quarantine to the whole region of Lombardy, where 10 communes with a total population of 47,000 are currently quarantined, Silvio Brusaferro, the president of Italy's top health institute, said.