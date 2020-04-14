Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Moldova Rises to 36 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One more patient died of COVID-19 in Moldova overnight bringing the total death toll from the disease in the country to 36, the Moldovan Health Ministry said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) One more patient died of COVID-19 in Moldova overnight bringing the total death toll from the disease in the country to 36, the Moldovan Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"One more death from COVID-19 was registered. The deceased patient is the woman, 63, from Stefan Voda. She was hospitalized on April 3 in critical condition," the ministry said on Facebook.

Moldovan authorities previously reported 1,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities, including seven deceased patients from Transnistria.

Moldova went into a 60-day lockdown on March 17 in an effort to stem the spread of the disease, shutting borders, nonessential businesses, schools and universities, and canceling public events.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu on Tuesday announced that the government was planning to review the state budget this week in order to provide more support to the national health system, population and businesses in the light of the pandemic.