Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Moscow Rises by 52 in Past 24 Hours - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of fatalities from the coronavirus in the Russian capital of Moscow has increased by 52 over the past 24 hours, which bring the total death toll in the city to 816, the local coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"A total of 52 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said in a statement.

So far, Moscow has confirmed 74,401 cases of the disease, including more than 7,500 recoveries.