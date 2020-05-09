Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in US Surpasses 77,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has surpassed 77,000, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.

As of Friday, the United States reported over 75,000 coronavirus-related fatalities with more than 1.25 million confirmed cases. The United States leads the world in both categories.

As of 05:00 GMT on Saturday, a total of 77,180 patients with COVID-19 died in the United States and the number of those infected increased to 1,283,929, according to the university. Nearly 199,000 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.